2015年 5月 26日

MOVES--Goldman Sachs names new investment banking heads in Asia

HONG KONG May 26 Goldman Sachs has named Kate Richdale and Andrea Vella as its new co-heads of investment banking in Asia excluding Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

They replace Matthew Westerman, who will move to London to become chairman of the firm's Europe, Middle East and Africa investment banking division, the memo said.

Richdale was previously head of investment banking services in Asia for Goldman Sachs, while Vella was co-head of the financing group in the region.

A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Richard Pullin)

