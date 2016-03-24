MOVES-Goldman loses head of US interest rate trading

NEW YORK, March 24 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs' head of US
interest rate products trading Peeyush Misra and its head of
agency mortgage-backed securities trading Carsten Schwarting
have left the firm, according to a memo obtained by IFR.
Both men joined Goldman from Bear Stearns after that bank
was sold to JP Morgan. They decided to exit the firm after eight
years, according to the memo dated March 18, signed by
securities division co-head Isabelle Ealet, Pablo Salame and
Ashok Varadhan.
The decision comes as Goldman slims down its fixed income
trading group by as much as 10%, according to some estimates.
Misra joined Goldman in 2008 as a managing director and head
of the collateralised mortgage obligation desk in mortgage
trading.
Prior to assuming his current role in 2013, he was head of
the agency residential mortgage backed securities joint venture.
Prior to that, he was co-head of mortgage trading. Peeyush was
named partner in 2010.
Schwarting also joined Goldman in 2008 as a vice president
on the agency mortgage backed securities desk.
Prior to assuming his current role, he was head of
commercial mortgage backed securities, commercial real estate
loan and CDO trading. He was named a partner in 2014.
Separately, Goldman's head of US inflation trading, Josh
Schiffrin, has been on leave since January as the investment
bank reviews certain trades, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
Schiffrin is expected to return to the desk as soon as next
week.
According to the Wall Street Journal, "Goldman's compliance
executives are seeking to determine whether Mr. Schiffrin's desk
may have violated the firm's policies in booking certain
inflation trades, in which government bonds and their
derivatives are used as hedges."
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)