UPDATE 1-Brazil's GPA taps Argentina boss, ex-Wal Mart head to run supermarkets

(Adds details of succession plans, market context)
By Paula Laier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brazil's largest diversified
retailer GPA SA tapped a senior executive in
Argentina and the former head of Wal Mart Stores Inc's
Brazil business to run its struggling supermarket and
convenience store unit, according to a securities filing on
Wednesday.
Luis Moreno, a Spanish-born executive who ran Libertad, the
Argentine subsidiary of French group Casino SA, since
2014, as the unit's chief executive officer. Casino is GPA's
controlling shareholder.
The filing said Wal Mart's former Brazil president Marcos
Samaha was named as chief operating officer of the supermarket
unit, Multivarejo.
GPA CEO Ronaldo Iabrudi would remain in charge until the
company found a substitute, probably next year. After that,
Iabrudi is expected to become chairman of GPA's board, according
to a source familiar with the company's plans.
The company declined to comment on future plans for
management.
Brazilian retailers have struggled to keep supermarket sales
up in the middle of the worst recession in decades, as rising
unemployment and double-digit inflation hit consumer confidence.
Net revenue in GPA's Multivarejo unit slipped 0.3 percent in the
fourth quarter from a year earlier.
Shares wiped out earlier losses and closed 0.6 percent
higher on Wednesday at 35.22 reais.
(Writing and additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Chris Reese and Grant McCool)