MOVES-Gramercy Funds adds two in sovereign research push

NEW YORK, July 7 (IFR) - Gramercy Funds Management, which focuses on emerging markets, has made two new hires as part of a push to expand its coverage of sovereigns.

Connecticut-based Gramercy, which manages US$5.6bn in emerging markets assets, hired Kathryn Exum and Petar Atanasov as vice presidents in its sovereign investment research team.

Exum, who spent the last five years working from JP Morgan's country risk management unit, will focus on the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Atanasov, who previously worked as a sovereign analyst at Moody's, will cover Central and Eastern Europe.

Both will report to Sarah Glendon, hired late last year from Moody's to oversee Gramercy's sovereign research and focus on Latin America and the Caribbean. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)