版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 19:33 BJT

MOVES-Greenhill hires UBS's Ken Anderson as senior adviser

Aug 6 Boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co Inc said it has hired Ken Anderson from UBS AG as a senior adviser for its London office.

Anderson has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry and has served as director general for United Kingdom's Department of Health and National Health Service.

Anderson, also a visiting Professor at Imperial Business School, London, joined UBS Investment Bank as a managing director in 2007. He was appointed vice chairman of UBS Investment Bank in 2011. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐