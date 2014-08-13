MOVES-US Health Secy Burwell names Citi executive senior counselor of HHS

Aug 13 U.S. Health Secretary Sylvia Burwell
named Citigroup Inc executive Kevin Thurm as senior
counselor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
(HHS), which is implementing the controversial U.S. Affordable
Care Act.
Thurm has served in a number of roles at Citi since joining
the bank in 2001, including senior adviser for compliance and
regulatory affairs and deputy general counsel.
Before joining Citi, Thurm, a former Rhodes scholar, was the
deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services.
The U.S. Senate in June approved Burwell as the replacement
for health secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who spearheaded
implementation of the Act through five stormy years that
included last year's botched rollout of the federal website,
HealthCare.gov.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore)