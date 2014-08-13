版本:
MOVES-US Health Secy Burwell names Citi executive senior counselor of HHS

Aug 13 U.S. Health Secretary Sylvia Burwell named Citigroup Inc executive Kevin Thurm as senior counselor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which is implementing the controversial U.S. Affordable Care Act.

Thurm has served in a number of roles at Citi since joining the bank in 2001, including senior adviser for compliance and regulatory affairs and deputy general counsel.

Before joining Citi, Thurm, a former Rhodes scholar, was the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The U.S. Senate in June approved Burwell as the replacement for health secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who spearheaded implementation of the Act through five stormy years that included last year's botched rollout of the federal website, HealthCare.gov. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore)
