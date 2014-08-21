High-frequency trading group hires CEO, retains law firm

NEW YORK Aug 21 Modern Markets Initiative, a
high-frequency trading advocacy group, said on Thursday it
selected Bill Harts, an electronic trading veteran, as its chief
executive officer, and retained the same law firm that hired
former derivatives regulator Bart Chilton.
High-frequency firms account for more than one-half of all
trades in the U.S. stock market, and are often referred to as
modern-day market makers. Market makers ease the way for
investors to trade by stepping in and taking the other sides of
many orders and profiting from trading spreads.
But scrutiny around high-speed trading increased following
the March 31 publication of "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt,"
the latest book by best-selling author Michael Lewis. He
contends the stock market is rigged in favor of high-frequency
traders, who can use their speed advantage to effectively
front-run investors.
"There has been a lot of misinformation written and said
about high-frequency trading, and the only thing we can do is
try to correct people's impressions and talk about the facts,"
Harts said in an interview. "This is something that is important
to every single investor in the country. We're talking about
their investments and their savings, and we take that very
seriously."
Harts is a former head of electronic trading services for
Bank of America Corp Securities and managing director of
global program trading for Citigroup Inc. Harts was also
an executive vice president at Nasdaq OMX Group Inc.
Several regulators are investigating high-speed automated
trading practices, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the FBI, the New York state Attorney General, and
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), where Chilton
was a commissioner.
During his seven years at the CFTC, Chilton frequently spoke
out against the influence of speculators and high-frequency
traders, who he referred to as "cheetahs," in commodity markets.
He joined law firm DLA Piper in April, after leaving the CFTC
the previous month.
Modern Markets Initiative currently has four member firms:
Global Trading Systems, Hudson River Trading, Quantlab Financial
and Tower Research Capital.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)