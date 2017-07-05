FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Hillary joins Barclays FiRM team from Morgan Stanley
MOVES-Hillary joins Barclays FiRM team from Morgan Stanley

Alice Gledhill

LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Cecile Hillary from Morgan Stanley to join its new unit aiming to improve returns and manage capital and financial resources, according to market sources.

The Financing Resource Management (FiRM) team has been set up by Tim Throsby to help with structuring and financing across the business he heads - Barclays International, which includes the corporate and investment bank. Art Mbanefo heads up the FiRM team.

Hillary's appointment is the latest senior hire by the UK bank as part of its wider reinvestment in the CIB and other businesses.

Those hires include Filippo Zorzoli, head of EMEAPAC macro distribution and co-head of global solutions sales; Shrut Kalra, who joined in May to co-lead European high grade credit trading; and Chris Leonard, head of US rates trading.

