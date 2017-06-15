MOVES-Houlihan hires three for intellectual property group

NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added
three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial
advisory services group.
John Hudson has joined as a director from Deloitte where he
was co-head of the firm's national intellectual property
advisory practice. Houlihan also hired Scott Womack from
Deloitte as a vice president. They will work out of Atlanta.
Brent Reynolds joins Houlihan from Perdix Capital
Management, an investment management company he founded that
focuses on public market trading around significant IP
litigation. He will start as a vice president working out of
Houston.
Houlihan also shifted two employees, Terry Treemarcki, a
director, and Andrew Cohen, an analyst, into the practice.
Treemarcki will work out of Chicago, Cohen will work from Los
Angeles.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio)