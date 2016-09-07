MOVES-Colville joins Houlihan Lokey

LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Advisory house Houlihan Lokey said
Johnny Colville has started as a managing director in its
financial sponsors group.
Colville had previously advised UK financial sponsors at
HSBC and before that worked at Deutsche Bank.
Colville will work closely with Florus Plantenga, another
managing director at Houlihan Lokey. Houlihan Lokey, which
floated on the New York stock exchange a year ago, is
diversifying away from its traditional strength in restructuring
and valuation advice.
As well as recruiting in London it has also acquired
consumer services specialist McQueen and the investment banking
parts of Italian bank Leonardo in Germany, the Netherlands and
Spain. It will also operate an investment banking joint venture
with Leonardo in Italy.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)