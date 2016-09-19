MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires Taylor for healthcare group

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey said it has hired Marshall Taylor as a managing director and national healthcare leader in its transaction advisory services group in Dallas.
Taylor joins Houlihan from Alvarez & Marsal where he spent the last nine years in its transaction advisory group, and helped lead the national healthcare financial due diligence practice.
Taylor has also worked in the transaction advisory services practice at big four accounting firm Ernst & Young. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.