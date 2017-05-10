MOVES-Houlihan hires Heather Smith as structured equity head

NEW YORK, May 10 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey hired Heather Smith as head of structured equity in its capital markets group in New York, according to a press release.

Smith has more than 20 years of experience in the private placement industry, spanning the US, Europe and South America. She joins the independent investment bank from Sagent Advisors, where she was a managing director and head of the private financing solutions group.

She has also worked in the private placement groups at both Deutsche Bank, Greentech Capital and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)