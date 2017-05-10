MOVES-Houlihan hires Heather Smith as structured equity head

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
NEW YORK, May 10 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey hired Heather Smith as head of structured equity in its capital markets group in New York, according to a press release.
Smith has more than 20 years of experience in the private placement industry, spanning the US, Europe and South America. She joins the independent investment bank from Sagent Advisors, where she was a managing director and head of the private financing solutions group.
She has also worked in the private placement groups at both Deutsche Bank, Greentech Capital and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit