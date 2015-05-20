MOVES-HSBC's head of Russia bond origination Averianova leaves

LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - HSBC's head of bond origination for
Russia Maria Averianova has left the bank, according to sources,
as the stalled Russian market continues to have an impact on
bankers' jobs.
She is the latest in a string of Russian-focused bankers to
leave their positions since that market ground to a halt
following sanctions from the West last year.
In March, Sberbank cut four senior capital markets roles in
London, including the head of global debt and equity syndicates.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and UBS have also
moved Russian-focused bond bankers out of jobs.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Gareth Gore)