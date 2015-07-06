MOVES-HSBC hires Isaacs to head UK ECM and corporate broking

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed former Credit
Suisse and Macquarie banker Antony Isaacs as head of UK equity
capital markets and corporate broking within the firm's London
office.
He will be charged with overseeing the further development
of the bank's UK business, reporting to Adrian Lewis, head of
ECM for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. His key focus
will be on UK ECM origination as well as working closely with
the UK banking team.
Isaacs led the UK ECM team at Credit Suisse, and also held
other ECM leadership roles including head of EMEA ECM at
Macquarie in London.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)