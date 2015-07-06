版本:
MOVES-HSBC hires Isaacs to head UK ECM and corporate broking

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed former Credit Suisse and Macquarie banker Antony Isaacs as head of UK equity capital markets and corporate broking within the firm's London office.

He will be charged with overseeing the further development of the bank's UK business, reporting to Adrian Lewis, head of ECM for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. His key focus will be on UK ECM origination as well as working closely with the UK banking team.

Isaacs led the UK ECM team at Credit Suisse, and also held other ECM leadership roles including head of EMEA ECM at Macquarie in London. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

