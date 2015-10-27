MOVES-HSBC poaches two leveraged finance bankers from Deutsche

LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - HSBC has hired two former Deutsche
Bank bankers to beef up its Europe, Middle East and Africa
leveraged finance team.
Paramvir Sethi is joining corporate high-yield origination,
reporting to Jeff Bennett, HSBC's head of high-yield capital
markets EMEA. Sethi was head of emerging market structured
finance and leveraged finance at Deutsche Bank.
Camelia Robu will focus on the financial sponsor side of the
market, reporting to Graham Tufts, head of leveraged and
acquisition finance EMEA. Robu was a director in Deutsche Bank's
leveraged finance origination team.
Robu and Sethi both begin their roles in December and will
be based in London.
The hires will bolster HSBC's high-yield franchise after the
departure of Doug Clarisse in April. Clarisse was European head
of high-yield capital markets at the bank.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)