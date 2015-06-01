MOVES-Brett Matkins joins HSBC's US leveraged finance team

NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - HSBC said on Monday that Brett
Matkins has joined the bank as a managing director in its
leveraged and acquisition finance group in North America based
in New York.
Matkins joins from RBS where he worked for six years, most
recently as the head of high yield bond capital markets for the
Americas.
In his new role at HSBC, Matkins will originate and
structure leveraged and acquisition financing and will report to
Richard Jackson, global head of leveraged & acquisition finance.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)