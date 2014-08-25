MOVES-HSBC's Mahbub Rahman moves to Malaysia as commercial banking head

Mexico's Bimbo enters Africa market with Morocco acquisition
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the African market with the purchase of Adghal, a Morocco-based producer of baked goods.
Aug 25 HSBC appointed Mahbub Rahman as head of commercial banking in Malaysia.
Rahman, who has been heading commercial banking in Bangladesh since 2006, will be responsible for driving global trade and receivables finance as well as payments and cash management businesses in Malaysia.
Mahbub will report to Noel Quinn, group general manager and regional head of Commercial Banking, Asia Pacific, and to Mukhtar Hussain, CEO of HSBC Malaysia.
* FICO announces earnings of $0.78 for second quarter fiscal 2017
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a surge in profit and revenue on Thursday as its core advertising business continued to grow at an extraordinary rate and problems such as an advertiser boycott of YouTube had little impact.