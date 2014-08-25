版本:
MOVES-HSBC's Mahbub Rahman moves to Malaysia as commercial banking head

Aug 25 HSBC appointed Mahbub Rahman as head of commercial banking in Malaysia.

Rahman, who has been heading commercial banking in Bangladesh since 2006, will be responsible for driving global trade and receivables finance as well as payments and cash management businesses in Malaysia.

Mahbub will report to Noel Quinn, group general manager and regional head of Commercial Banking, Asia Pacific, and to Mukhtar Hussain, CEO of HSBC Malaysia.
