MOVES: Santander hires HSBC Mexico DCM banker

Pedro Struck, a vice president with HSBC's debt capital markets
business in Mexico, has left to join Spanish bank Santander,
according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
Struck, who was responsible for local bond and loan
origination for Mexico at HSBC, is the latest in a string of
hires on Santander's DCM team.
Last year, Santander brought in Conor Nugent from HSBC to
head its Americas liability management team as well as Ryan
Grady from BNP Paribas and Troy Goldberg from RBS to cover US
DCM.
Struck joined HSBC as an associate in 2010, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
