版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 19日 星期六 02:56 BJT

MOVES-ICE swap trading facility president Peter Barsoom to resign -Bloomberg

July 18 Peter Barsoom, president of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc's (ICE) swap trading service, will leave by August-end, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal memo.

Barsoom, 43, has been part of the development of ICE's futures contracts on credit-default swaps and its swap execution facility, ICE Swap Trade LLC, according to the report. (bloom.bg/1kDnK4Z)

Chris Edmonds, ICE's senior vice president for financial markets, did not mention in the memo to the staff whether Barsoom was joining another company, the report said.

ICE declined to comment on the departure.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐