MOVES-ICE swap trading facility president Peter Barsoom to resign -Bloomberg

July 18 Peter Barsoom, president of the
Intercontinental Exchange Inc's (ICE) swap trading
service, will leave by August-end, Bloomberg reported, citing an
internal memo.
Barsoom, 43, has been part of the development of ICE's
futures contracts on credit-default swaps and its swap execution
facility, ICE Swap Trade LLC, according to the report. (bloom.bg/1kDnK4Z)
Chris Edmonds, ICE's senior vice president for financial
markets, did not mention in the memo to the staff whether
Barsoom was joining another company, the report said.
ICE declined to comment on the departure.