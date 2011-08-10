MOVES-BlackRock, Renaissance Capital, Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Adds Alvarez & Marsal, First State Investments, Alpha Real Capital, Sunstone Hotel Investors)

Aug 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The global professional services firm appointed Hal Hirsch as managing director and head of its newly formed Global Asset Risk Services practice. Hirsch was formerly chair of the global recovery practice at Greenberg Traurig.

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

The asset management service provider said it is establishing an Emerging Markets Debt team led by Helene Williamson. She joins from F&C Asset Management , where for the past 15 years she was head of emerging market debt.

ALPHA REAL CAPITAL LLP

The co-investing international real estate funds manager appointed Nick Friedlos as a partner. Friedlos was most recently CEO of Mapeley Ltd and prior to that CFO of London Merchant Securities Plc and Trillium.

SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS

The company appointed Ken Cruse as chief executive. Cruse, who has been with the company for the last six years has previously worked in a variety of roles for Host Marriott Corp.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment and risk management firm named Andrew Swan as head of its Asian fundamental equities team. Prior to joining BlackRock, Swan worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management for 17 years where he was most recently a regional investment manager and country specialist.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The emerging markets investment bank appointed Ateev Chadda as head of coverage, India, investment banking and financing. Chadda joins Renaissance Capital from Religare. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)