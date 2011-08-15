MOVES-RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies, Insparo Asset Management

(Adds Insparo Asset Management)
INSPARO ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm appointed Andrew Dwiar to a specialist middle
office role. Previously, Dwiar worked with the global credit
team at Thames River Capital.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Harry Samuel as its chief executive, Europe. It
also appointed David Thomas as the chief operating officer,
Europe.
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
The company appointed Thomas Fetzer as a managing director
in the global industrials group. Fetzer joins from UBS AG
, where he worked for four years and was a managing
director in the global industrials group.
HSBC PRIVATE BANK
The unit of Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings
appointed Simon Gordon as director in the ultra high net worth
team. Gordon was earlier with Credit Suisse Private Bank.
MGM ADVANTAGE
The retirement income specialist appointed Simon Whitehead
to the executive team and board as chief financial officer, with
effect from Sept 1. Previously, he was the CEO of Partnership
Assurance, the pension annuity and long term care insurer.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The investment management business of State Street Corp
appointed Susan Raynes as head of its UK, the Middle
East and Africa institutional business. Previously, Raynes was
senior managing director, head of State Street Global Advisors'
San Francisco office.
RCM
The global asset management company of Allianz Global
Investors appointed Marissa Blankenship as sustainability
research analyst in global sustainability research team.
Blankenship joins from Truestone Impact Investment Management in
London where she was a consultant.
