MOVES-RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies, Insparo Asset Management

Aug 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

INSPARO ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm appointed Andrew Dwiar to a specialist middle office role. Previously, Dwiar worked with the global credit team at Thames River Capital.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Harry Samuel as its chief executive, Europe. It also appointed David Thomas as the chief operating officer, Europe.

JEFFERIES GROUP INC

The company appointed Thomas Fetzer as a managing director in the global industrials group. Fetzer joins from UBS AG , where he worked for four years and was a managing director in the global industrials group.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK

The unit of Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings appointed Simon Gordon as director in the ultra high net worth team. Gordon was earlier with Credit Suisse Private Bank.

MGM ADVANTAGE

The retirement income specialist appointed Simon Whitehead to the executive team and board as chief financial officer, with effect from Sept 1. Previously, he was the CEO of Partnership Assurance, the pension annuity and long term care insurer.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The investment management business of State Street Corp appointed Susan Raynes as head of its UK, the Middle East and Africa institutional business. Previously, Raynes was senior managing director, head of State Street Global Advisors' San Francisco office.

RCM

The global asset management company of Allianz Global Investors appointed Marissa Blankenship as sustainability research analyst in global sustainability research team. Blankenship joins from Truestone Impact Investment Management in London where she was a consultant.