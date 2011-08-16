MOVES-Barclays Wealth, Baring Asset Management, SKAGEN

(Adds Lazard, Jefferies Group)

Aug 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JEFFERIES GROUP INC

The company appointed Biren Amin as a managing director and senior equity research analyst covering biotechnology companies. He joins from WJB Capital Group, where he was an equity research analyst.

LAZARD LTD

The financial advisory and asset management firm said it has hired James Spencer as a managing director in the financial institutions group advisory, effective immediately. Based in New York, Spencer joins from UBS where he was a managing director and head of US banks in its investment banking division's financial institutions group.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The wealth management division of Barclays named Anne Luke as managing director, head of client solutions, Asia. Luke will be based in Singapore.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The international investment management firm named Ajay Argal as head of Indian equities. He will be based in Hong Kong when he joins the firm in September. Argal joins from Birla Sunlife AMC.

SKAGEN FUNDS

The fund management company appointed Alain Moyeuvre as UK Compliance Officer. Alain joins from Aviva Investors where he held the position of Senior Compliance Manager.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank appointed Yvonne Ike Chief Executive, West Africa, based in Lagos. Ike succeeds Rotimi Oyekanmi, who has been appointed chairman emeritus, Renaissance Group, West Africa. (Compiled by Rachana Khanzode and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore)