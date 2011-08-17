MOVES-Jefferies, TA Associates

(Adds MF Global, TA Associates)
Aug 17 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
MF GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD
The brokerage said Vinay Mahajan has joined the firm as
global treasurer. Previously, he was managing director and
treasurer at Fortress Investment Group .
TA ASSOCIATES
The private equity firm said Jeffrey Del Papa joined the
firm as a senior vice president in the services group. Del Papa
joined from Thoma Bravo LLC.
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
The investment banking firm appointed James Seagrave as a
managing director in its global financial sponsors investment
banking group. Seagrave joins from J.P. Morgan where he
was a managing director in its financial sponsor coverage group.
(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)