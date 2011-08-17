MOVES-Jefferies, TA Associates

(Adds MF Global, TA Associates)

Aug 17 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MF GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD

The brokerage said Vinay Mahajan has joined the firm as global treasurer. Previously, he was managing director and treasurer at Fortress Investment Group .

TA ASSOCIATES

The private equity firm said Jeffrey Del Papa joined the firm as a senior vice president in the services group. Del Papa joined from Thoma Bravo LLC.

JEFFERIES GROUP INC

The investment banking firm appointed James Seagrave as a managing director in its global financial sponsors investment banking group. Seagrave joins from J.P. Morgan where he was a managing director in its financial sponsor coverage group. (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)