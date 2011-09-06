MOVES-JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, BlackRock

(Adds Deloitte LLP)

Sept 6 following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

DELOITTE LLP

The accountancy firm appointed Elizabeth Krentzman to lead its U.S. mutual fund practice. Krentzman was previously general counsel at Investment Company Institute.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The unit of Bank of America appointed Jean-Marc Guillot as Geneva office manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) clients for Merrill Lynch Bank (Suisse) (MLB(S)), and Valérie Bastardoz as head of marketing and communications for MLB(S). Guillot joins from Banque Benedict Hentsch & Cie while Bastardoz joins from Banque Cantonale Vaudoise.

J.P. MORGAN CHASE

The company appointed Sebastien Verdeaux as executive director and senior private banker for its team in France. Verdeaux was formerly a director in the private banking division at Credit Suisse in France for 10 years.

BLACKROCK INC

The money management company appointed Ingo Heinen as managing director within BlackRock Alternative Investors. Prior to this, Heinen managed institutional equity derivatives and fund-linked sales for Germany and Austria at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

State Street Corp appointed Jeremy James and Mark Prentice as senior research analysts to its fundamental equity team in Ireland. James joins from Pioneer Investments in Dublin while Prentice was formerly with Goldman Sachs Asset Management in London.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

The investment company appointed Juergen Lanzer as its portfolio manager on the global equities desk. Lanzer joins from Schroders PLC, where he served as portfolio manager for four years.

SKYBRIDGE CAPITAL

The firm named Max von Bismarck as a partner and CEO of its international operations. Bismarck was previously director and head of investors at the World Economic Forum.

ELECTRA PARTNERS LLP

The independent private equity fund manager named Chris Hanna as investment partner, effective Sept. 1. Until recently, Hanna had worked with Phoenix Equity Partners.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

Weimin Chen joined the international investment bank as managing director and head of China for the firm. Chen had previously served as general manager and director with Lazard China for more than four years.

DLA PIPER

The firm named Jacqueline Bore as a partner within its intellectual property and technology group. Formerly, Bore had worked with Arnold & Porter, primarily as a life sciences regulatory and product life cycle specialist. The firm also named Trevor Butcher, previously with CMS Cameron McKenna, as partner in the finance and projects team.

IMS GROUP

The financial services group appointed Diana Stevens, Cynthia Griffith and Daniel Sharpe as compliance consultants on Monday to provide compliance services to firms in the asset management and securities industry.

CITI INDIA

The bank's global consumer group appointed Muge Yuzuak as its head of cards for India. Yuzuak formerly served as managing director of Transit Ventures in New York.

OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGERS

The firm named Kevin Lilley as a fund manager to run the Old Mutual European equity fund, effective October. Lilley joins from Royal London Asset Management where he had managed the company's £641m growth fund since 2001. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)