MOVES-HSBC, CB Richard Ellis, RBC Capital, KPMG

Sept 9 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada named Annamarie O'Neill as a director in its U.S. equities sales and trading platform, based in New York. O'Neill joins from Execution Noble, where she was a senior U.S. sales trader.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The group hired Paul Hamill as its new global head of prime services. Previously, Hamill was operating chief for Citadel Asset Management in Europe.

CB RICHARD ELLIS GROUP

The real estate investment firm recruited Charles Leigh as senior director to its residential team. Leigh formerly served as a partner at Knight Frank.

MARCUS & MILLICHAP

The real estate investment services firm promoted Michael Regan to the post of vice-president of investments. Regan began his career with Marcus & Millichap in July 2005 and most recently held the position of associate vice president of investments.

KPMG

The firm appointed Ann Davies as chief restructuring officer and Lee Swinard as a director at its turnaround and cash team, within the transactions and restructuring practice in U.K. Davies had retired from KPMG's restructuring practice at the end of 2010, while Swinard was previously at KPMG in the United States.

COLLINSON INSURANCE GROUP

The unit of Collinson Group named Greg Lawson as head of retail. Lawson joins from Citybond Holdings, where he was the commercial director and was responsible for insurer relationships, product development and pricing. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)