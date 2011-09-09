MOVES-HSBC, CB Richard Ellis, RBC Capital, KPMG

(Adds RBC Capital Markets)
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada
named Annamarie O'Neill as a director in its U.S.
equities sales and trading platform, based in New York. O'Neill
joins from Execution Noble, where she was a senior U.S. sales
trader.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The group hired Paul Hamill as its new global head of prime
services. Previously, Hamill was operating chief for Citadel
Asset Management in Europe.
CB RICHARD ELLIS GROUP
The real estate investment firm recruited Charles Leigh as
senior director to its residential team. Leigh formerly served
as a partner at Knight Frank.
MARCUS & MILLICHAP
The real estate investment services firm promoted Michael
Regan to the post of vice-president of investments. Regan began
his career with Marcus & Millichap in July 2005 and most
recently held the position of associate vice president of
investments.
KPMG
The firm appointed Ann Davies as chief restructuring officer
and Lee Swinard as a director at its turnaround and cash team,
within the transactions and restructuring practice in U.K.
Davies had retired from KPMG's restructuring practice at the end
of 2010, while Swinard was previously at KPMG in the United
States.
COLLINSON INSURANCE GROUP
The unit of Collinson Group named Greg Lawson as head of
retail. Lawson joins from Citybond Holdings, where he was the
commercial director and was responsible for insurer
relationships, product development and pricing.
