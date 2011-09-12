MOVES-BlackRock, Investec Bank, CLS Group Holdings

(Adds Citi Private Bank)

Sept 12 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday.

CITIGROUP INC

Citi Private Bank appointed Robert Laughlin as Managing Director and Head of Citi Trust, North America. Previously, Laughlin was Chairman and President of Neuberger Berman Trust Company N.A.

CB RICHARD ELLIS GROUP

The real estate investment firm promoted Grayson Gill to chief operating officer of its asset services business line, responsible for operations in the U.S. Gill previously held the title of senior managing director.

JEFFERIES

The mid-sized companies-focused investment bank said it hired Reinout Koopmans as a managing director and co-head of European equity capital markets within the firm's investment banking division. Koopmans joins from Deutsche Bank in London, where he was most recently a managing director and head of equity capital markets for the natural resources sector.

INSPARO ASSET MANAGEMENT

The frontier markets specialist appointed Bibi Korvalian to lead a global marketing drive for its existing MENA funds and to help the firm develop a number of new frontier market products. Korvalian was previously with Deutsche Bank, where she served as head of institutional hedge fund sales.

BMO FINANCIAL GROUP

The group's investment and corporate banking arm hired two new members to its foreign exchange practice. Steve Santa-Maria re-joins as managing director for institutional business, while Robert Brichkowski will serve as managing director for the U.S. real money FX sales business. Santa-Maria joins from Cantor Fitzgerald and Brichkowski joins from RBS/ABN Amro.

SCOTTISH WIDOWS INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP

The fund manager named Andrew Paisley as investment director for its U.K. equities team. Paisley joins from Kempen where he was a senior investment manager for five years.

BLACKROCK INC

The bank named Simon White as head of investment trusts. White joins from RCM, part of Allianz Global Investors, where, as head of investment trusts, he was responsible for the business management and development of closed-end funds.

INVESTEC BANK PLC

The bank's corporate and institutional treasury appointed Kiran Russell to a senior sales position in its capital markets division. Russell was formerly vice president of FX sales at Barclays Capital.

CLS GROUP HOLDINGS AG

The group hired Kathryn Herrington as head of human resources (HR). Herrington joins CLS from HSBC, where she headed the HR function for global markets in EMEA.

BLUEFIN CORPORATE CONSULTING

The firm named Jim Boyle to the newly created role of chief actuary and Julie Stothard as head of actuarial practice. Boyle has been with the firm for ten years while Stothard joined Bluefin in 2010, having previously worked at Towers Watson .

ARISTA INSURANCE

The firm has hired Gemma Bradshaw at its Birmingham office to help support and grow its Midlands operations. Bradshaw previously worked with Towergate as a regional development underwriter for liability.

NEUBERGER BERMAN

The asset manager named Tom Douie as senior vice president and head of intermediary Europe. Douie rejoins the firm from American Century, where he was head of European intermediary distribution.

(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)