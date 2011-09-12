MOVES-BlackRock, Investec Bank, CLS Group Holdings

(Adds Citi Private Bank)
CITIGROUP INC
Citi Private Bank appointed Robert Laughlin as Managing
Director and Head of Citi Trust, North America. Previously,
Laughlin was Chairman and President of Neuberger Berman Trust
Company N.A.
CB RICHARD ELLIS GROUP
The real estate investment firm promoted Grayson Gill to
chief operating officer of its asset services business line,
responsible for operations in the U.S. Gill previously held the
title of senior managing director.
JEFFERIES
The mid-sized companies-focused investment bank said it
hired Reinout Koopmans as a managing director and co-head of
European equity capital markets within the firm's investment
banking division. Koopmans joins from Deutsche Bank in London,
where he was most recently a managing director and head of
equity capital markets for the natural resources sector.
INSPARO ASSET MANAGEMENT
The frontier markets specialist appointed Bibi Korvalian to
lead a global marketing drive for its existing MENA funds and to
help the firm develop a number of new frontier market products.
Korvalian was previously with Deutsche Bank, where she served as
head of institutional hedge fund sales.
BMO FINANCIAL GROUP
The group's investment and corporate banking arm hired two
new members to its foreign exchange practice. Steve Santa-Maria
re-joins as managing director for institutional business, while
Robert Brichkowski will serve as managing director for the U.S.
real money FX sales business. Santa-Maria joins from Cantor
Fitzgerald and Brichkowski joins from RBS/ABN Amro.
SCOTTISH WIDOWS INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP
The fund manager named Andrew Paisley as investment director
for its U.K. equities team. Paisley joins from Kempen where he
was a senior investment manager for five years.
BLACKROCK INC
The bank named Simon White as head of investment trusts.
White joins from RCM, part of Allianz Global Investors, where,
as head of investment trusts, he was responsible for the
business management and development of closed-end funds.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
The bank's corporate and institutional treasury appointed
Kiran Russell to a senior sales position in its capital markets
division. Russell was formerly vice president of FX sales at
Barclays Capital.
CLS GROUP HOLDINGS AG
The group hired Kathryn Herrington as head of human
resources (HR). Herrington joins CLS from HSBC, where she headed
the HR function for global markets in EMEA.
BLUEFIN CORPORATE CONSULTING
The firm named Jim Boyle to the newly created role of chief
actuary and Julie Stothard as head of actuarial practice. Boyle
has been with the firm for ten years while Stothard joined
Bluefin in 2010, having previously worked at Towers Watson
.
ARISTA INSURANCE
The firm has hired Gemma Bradshaw at its Birmingham office
to help support and grow its Midlands operations. Bradshaw
previously worked with Towergate as a regional development
underwriter for liability.
NEUBERGER BERMAN
The asset manager named Tom Douie as senior vice president
and head of intermediary Europe. Douie rejoins the firm from
American Century, where he was head of European intermediary
distribution.
