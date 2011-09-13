MOVES-Collins Stewart, Lombard Odier, Premier Management

(Adds CIBC)

Sept 13 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (CIBC)

CIBC appointed Chris Gratias and Matthew Quinlan as Co-Heads of its mining investment banking team. It also appointed Thys Terblanche as Managing Director and Head of international mining.

BMO FINANCIAL GROUP

The group's investment and corporate banking arm hired Mark Decker as managing director and group head, based in Chicago, and Mark Decker Jr. as managing director, based in Washington, D.C., to expand its real estate investment banking practice in the United States.

Decker joins from Morgan Keegan, where he was co-head of real estate investment banking. Decker Jr. also worked at Morgan Keegan before joining BMO.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND (RBS)

The group appointed Graham Wintersgill as the head of FX hedge fund sales for UK. Wintersgill joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was head of FX institutional sales for Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

RBS also named Mark Webster as the head of FX sales for EMEA and global head of financial institutions FX sales. Formerly, Webster was the head of sales of the global currency group for EMEA at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The private investment firm promoted David Rubenstein as its chief executive for Europe. Rubenstein, who joined the firm in 2006, will also continue in his roles of both finance chief and general counsel on a global basis.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The wealth management division of Barclays named Laurent Gibassier as a managing director in the ultra high net worth and family offices team in London. Gibassier joins from Cheuvreux (Calyon Group), where he worked as a managing director in equity capital markets since 2004.

COLLINS STEWART WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Chris Georgiou as the head of charities. Prior to joining CSWM, Georgiou spent more than 17 years working in the charity sector for Merrill Lynch, Mercury Asset Management and most recently BlackRock.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The Swiss private bank named Philip Chew as the head of risk, operations and information technology. Chew was previously managing director in BlackRock Solutions, where he headed an organization based in the United States and the UK.

PREMIER MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PLC

The natural resources investment company hired Richard Nolan as its operating chief. Most recently, Nolan served with London-listed investment bank Daniel Stewart and Company, specializing in equity analysis in the natural resources sector.

(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sumit Jha in Bangalore)