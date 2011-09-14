MOVES-Jefferies, Renaissance Capital, RCM

(Adds RBC Capital Markets)
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Dominic Capolongo as Managing Director
and Head of U.S. Specialty Finance. It also named Jonathan Bayer
as a Managing Director in its U.S. Insurance practice.
Previously, Capolongo was Head of Financial Institutions
Investment Banking group (FIG) at Cantor Fitzgerald, while Bayer
was a part of the FIG team at UBS.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The banking arm of Citigroup appointed Daniel Batista
as managing director and an ultra high net worth banker. Batista
joins from JP Morgan where he was a managing director and
private banker in Morristown, New Jersey.
NATIONAL SAVINGS AND INVESTMENTS (NS&I)
The UK-based state-owned savings bank appointed John de
Trafford as the new chairman of the board, effective Jan. 1,
2012. Prior to joining NS&I as a non-executive director in 2010,
he worked with American Express and also has a portfolio of
not-for-profit and commercial activities.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC
The London-based securities and investment banking arm of
Mizuho Financial Group confirmed on Wednesday that it
has hired Andrew Sweeney to run its FIG, ABS and SSA syndicate
desk. Sweeney started this week from Royal Bank of Canada where
he was most recently head of financial institutions and
corporate syndication.
F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management group appointed Silvia Graemiger
Theler to lead its institutional distribution in Switzerland and
Austria. Theler joins from Falcon Private Bank where she worked
as client director for Swiss institutional clients.
MAREX SPECTRON GROUP
The private commodities broker named Thomas Wilson as
managing director of Marex Financial Suisse, subject to FINMA
approval. Wilson was previously with Klesch & Company in Geneva,
where he was a managing director responsible for its commodity
portfolios.
MSCI INC
The investment decision support tools provider hired Peter
Zangari as managing director and head of its equity portfolio
management analytics business. Prior to joining MSCI, Zangari
was managing director and head of risk for the quantitative
investment strategies business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management
(GSAM).
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
The investment banking firm appointed Sean Darby as global
head of equity strategy, responsible for identifying global
trends and potential opportunities in the equity markets. Darby
joins from Nomura , where he spent almost 10 years and
was most recently head of Asia strategy.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The emerging markets investment bank hired Soroosh
Shambayati as a managing director and global co-head of markets,
based in Moscow. Shambayati was formerly chairman for global
emerging markets at Nomura Securities.
RCM
The global asset manager within Allianz Global Investors
named Melissa Gallagher as a director and head of
investment trusts. Melissa was most recently the head of
investment trusts at Gartmore Investment Management where she
worked for ten years.
PRUDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTORS (PREI)
The real estate asset management business of Prudential
Financial Inc hired several professionals to increase
its Asia-Pacific presence.
PREI named Koichiro Maeda as a managing director and
portfolio manager for Japan. It hired Benett Theseira as
managing director for Southeast Asia while Taeyun Won was
appointed as managing director for Korea. Henry Chin was hired
as the head of Asia Pacific research and strategy. Joyce Lo was
named senior vice president, responsible for supporting client
management efforts and product development in the Asia Pacific
region.
