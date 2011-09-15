MOVES-Jefferies, BlackRock, JP Morgan

(Adds Marsh Ltd)

Sept 15 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JEFFERIES

As part of the firm's ongoing expansion in global equity research, it added four senior research analysts to its Hong Kong office.

Julian Bu takes over as the head of China industrials and co-head of Asian conglomerates equity research. Jessie Guo was named head of Asia consumer equity research while Laban Yu was hired as head of Asia oil and gas equity research. Jefferies also appointed Johnson Leung as head of Asia transport equity research.

BLACKROCK INC

The money management company hired Amra Balic as the head of corporate governance and responsible investment (CGRI) in EMEA. Balic joins BlackRock from Standard & Poor's, where she was a director in its European corporate credit ratings team, responsible for corporate governance in the credit ratings process.

JP MORGAN TREASURY & SECURITIES SERVICES

The treasury management division of JP Morgan Chase & Co named David Li as the head of liquidity for Asia Pacific. Li spent the last 14 years at Citi, most recently as Asia FX segment manager for global corporate and custodial clients.

It also appointed Hwee Choo Quek as product manager for escrow services in the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) region. Quek joins from The Bank of New York Mellon, where she was responsible for strategic relationship management of key intermediaries in Asia Pacific.

MARSH LTD

The insurance broker, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc , named Bill Pieroni as its chief operating officer, effective Sept. 19. Pieroni joins from State Farm, where he was senior vice president and part of the office of the chairman, responsible for U.S. and international strategic planning and research.

MSCI INC

The investment analysis company's subsidiary Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS), which specialises in corporate governance solutions, appointed Gary Retelny as its president. In addition to his current responsibilities as corporate secretary of MSCI, Retelny will now assume overall leadership of ISS.

ROBERT W BAIRD & CO INC

The employee-owned financial firm appointed David Silver to succeed John Fordham as the head of European investment banking, effective Jan. 1, 2012. Silver will oversee the entire European investment banking division, in addition to his current role leading the firm's business services banking practice in Europe.

(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)