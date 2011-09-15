MOVES-Jefferies, BlackRock, JP Morgan

(Adds Marsh Ltd)
JEFFERIES
As part of the firm's ongoing expansion in global equity
research, it added four senior research analysts to its Hong
Kong office.
Julian Bu takes over as the head of China industrials and
co-head of Asian conglomerates equity research. Jessie Guo was
named head of Asia consumer equity research while Laban Yu was
hired as head of Asia oil and gas equity research. Jefferies
also appointed Johnson Leung as head of Asia transport equity
research.
BLACKROCK INC
The money management company hired Amra Balic as the head of
corporate governance and responsible investment (CGRI) in
EMEA. Balic joins BlackRock from Standard & Poor's,
where she was a director in its European corporate credit
ratings team, responsible for corporate governance in the credit
ratings process.
JP MORGAN TREASURY & SECURITIES SERVICES
The treasury management division of JP Morgan Chase & Co
named David Li as the head of liquidity for Asia
Pacific. Li spent the last 14 years at Citi, most recently as
Asia FX segment manager for global corporate and custodial
clients.
It also appointed Hwee Choo Quek as product manager for
escrow services in the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian
Nations) region. Quek joins from The Bank of New York Mellon,
where she was responsible for strategic relationship management
of key intermediaries in Asia Pacific.
MARSH LTD
The insurance broker, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos
Inc , named Bill Pieroni as its chief operating officer,
effective Sept. 19. Pieroni joins from State Farm, where he was
senior vice president and part of the office of the chairman,
responsible for U.S. and international strategic planning and
research.
MSCI INC
The investment analysis company's subsidiary Institutional
Shareholder Services Inc (ISS), which specialises in corporate
governance solutions, appointed Gary Retelny as its president.
In addition to his current responsibilities as corporate
secretary of MSCI, Retelny will now assume overall leadership of
ISS.
ROBERT W BAIRD & CO INC
The employee-owned financial firm appointed David Silver to
succeed John Fordham as the head of European investment banking,
effective Jan. 1, 2012. Silver will oversee the entire European
investment banking division, in addition to his current role
leading the firm's business services banking practice in Europe.
