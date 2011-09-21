MOVES-BlackRock, Aon Hewitt, Standard Chartered

Sept 21 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank hired Peter Baird as head of its private equity business in Africa. Baird, who was most recently senior advisor at a mezzanine fund named Vantage Capital, will be based in Johannesburg and report to the global co-head of private equity.

AON HEWITT

The global human resource consulting and outsourcing business arm of Aon Corp appointed René Van Leggelo to its global benefits team. Leggelo, who was head of international group pensions at Axa for four years before this, will be based in Paris.

NICHE GROUP PLC

The company, which invests in gas exploration in Turkey, appointed Nigel Little as executive chairman, effective immediately. Before this, Nigel was president of Canaccord Adams Europe.

BLACKROCK INC

The asset manager hired David Snowdon to its UK defined contribution business. Snowdown will focus on business development. He was most recently with Barclays for six years as an employee benefit consultant.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank appointed Mert Yildiz as Turkey & emerging Europe economist. Yildiz will be based in London and will handle macroeconomic research coverage of Turkey, CE3 and Egypt. He was most recently with Kuwait China Investment Company.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL TAXAND

The tax advisory firm appointed Andrew Gavan as managing director in London, as it tries to improve its focus on effective tax planning. Gavan joins from KPMG.

FISCHER FRANCIS TREES & WATTS

The global fixed income partner of BNP Paribas Investment Partners appointed Rena Walsh as head of money markets. Most recently, Walsh led the money market team at State Street Global Advisors. She will be based in New York.

VIPERA PLC

The mobile financial services provider hired Luciano Martucci as non-executive chairman of board. Before this Matucci had been with IBM.

(Compiled by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)