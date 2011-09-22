MOVES-Thinkequity, Collins Stewart

BRIEF-Antero Midstream prices 6 mln common units at $33 per common unit
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit
Sept 22 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
THINKEQUITY LLC
The San Francisco-based division of investment banking firm Panmure Gordon & Co appointed Bruce Nollenberger as president of its Think asset and wealth management team. In 2002, Nollenberger founded Nollenberger Capital Partners Inc, a full service broker dealer which was sold to Sterne Agee in January this year.
COLLINS STEWART WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm hired a three-member advisory team from Barclays Wealth, comprising Tony Akrasi, Andrew Little and Turon Miah, who join as stockbrokers.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit
Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.