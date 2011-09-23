MOVES-Brooks Macdonald, Bank Austria

BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
Sept 23 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC
The wealth management group appointed Henry Powell-Jones as the new business development manager for its Braemar Estates division. Powell-Jones, who specialises in residential property, will be responsible for developing and growing the business' existing portfolio management services in the Yorkshire region.
BANK AUSTRIA
The unit of Italy's UniCredit SpA named Robert Zadrazil, as the head of its private banking division, effective Oct. 1. Zadrazil is currently chairman of the management board of Bank Austria's subsidiary Schoellerbank AG.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)
