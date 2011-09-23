MOVES-Brooks Macdonald, Bank Austria

Sept 23 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC

The wealth management group appointed Henry Powell-Jones as the new business development manager for its Braemar Estates division. Powell-Jones, who specialises in residential property, will be responsible for developing and growing the business' existing portfolio management services in the Yorkshire region.

BANK AUSTRIA

The unit of Italy's UniCredit SpA named Robert Zadrazil, as the head of its private banking division, effective Oct. 1. Zadrazil is currently chairman of the management board of Bank Austria's subsidiary Schoellerbank AG.

