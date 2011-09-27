MOVES-Brewin Dolphin, HDFC

* Adds Wesport Capital Partners, Marex Spectron, Jones Day

Sept 27 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WESTPORT CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

The real estate investment firm named Marian George as assistant vice president of the legal department. Prior to this, George was an associate at the law firm of Goodwin Procter LLP for over four-and-a-half years.

MAREX SPECTRON

The company appointed Kevin Maloney as COO of Marex Spectron North America. Prior to this, Maloney was at UBS for 12 years, most recently as managing director, chief operating officer and chief administrative officer of exchange-traded derivatives/ prime services business units.

JONES DAY

The company named Alice Yurke as a partner and Jonathan Ching as counsel in the banking & finance practice.

BREWIN DOLPHIN

The private client investment firm appointed David Guild as a divisional director of investment management. Guild joins with Riccardo Persona and Debbie Davies, two of his former team members, from UBS AG .

HDFC BANK

India's no.3 lender appointed Ajay Marwaha as executive vice president and Head, Trading, in the Treasury Department. Marwaha was previously with Daiwa, India, where he was managing director and head - fixed income currencies & commodities (FICC). (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)