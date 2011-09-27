MOVES-Brewin Dolphin, HDFC

BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal provides update on development and expansion projects
* U.S. Geothermal provides update on development and expansion projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adds Wesport Capital Partners, Marex Spectron, Jones Day
Sept 27 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WESTPORT CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The real estate investment firm named Marian George as assistant vice president of the legal department. Prior to this, George was an associate at the law firm of Goodwin Procter LLP for over four-and-a-half years.
MAREX SPECTRON
The company appointed Kevin Maloney as COO of Marex Spectron North America. Prior to this, Maloney was at UBS for 12 years, most recently as managing director, chief operating officer and chief administrative officer of exchange-traded derivatives/ prime services business units.
JONES DAY
The company named Alice Yurke as a partner and Jonathan Ching as counsel in the banking & finance practice.
BREWIN DOLPHIN
The private client investment firm appointed David Guild as a divisional director of investment management. Guild joins with Riccardo Persona and Debbie Davies, two of his former team members, from UBS AG .
HDFC BANK
India's no.3 lender appointed Ajay Marwaha as executive vice president and Head, Trading, in the Treasury Department. Marwaha was previously with Daiwa, India, where he was managing director and head - fixed income currencies & commodities (FICC). (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)
* U.S. Geothermal provides update on development and expansion projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viex Capital advisors says nomination of five independent directors to board of Quantum Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Imaging3 announces closing of the company's bankruptcy proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: