MOVES-Goldman, Aviva, Reliance Capital

Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oct 21 The following financial service industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS
Goldman Sachs has signed Greg Agran and Magid Shenouda as global co-heads of commodities trading, following the retirement of Jeff Resnick.
RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD
Reliance Capital Ltd appointed Rakesh Jain as CEO and executive director of Reliance General Insurance. He succeeded Vijay Pawar
AVIVA PLC
The financial products and services provider appointed Gay Evans as an independent non-executive director, and a member of the Corporate Responsibility Committee. Previously, Evans was vice-chairman, Investment Banking & Investment Management at Barclays Capital. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.