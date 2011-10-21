版本:
MOVES-Goldman, Aviva, Reliance Capital

(Adds Goldman Sachs, Reliance Capital)

Oct 21 The following financial service industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldman Sachs has signed Greg Agran and Magid Shenouda as global co-heads of commodities trading, following the retirement of Jeff Resnick.

RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD

Reliance Capital Ltd appointed Rakesh Jain as CEO and executive director of Reliance General Insurance. He succeeded Vijay Pawar

AVIVA PLC

The financial products and services provider appointed Gay Evans as an independent non-executive director, and a member of the Corporate Responsibility Committee. Previously, Evans was vice-chairman, Investment Banking & Investment Management at Barclays Capital. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)

