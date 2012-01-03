MOVES-Barclays, KBW, LightSquared

BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
Jan 3 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS BANK PLC < BARCBB.UL >
The Britain-based bank said it has appointed Rumi Contractor as chief operating officer, UK retail and business banking, effective March 1.
KBW INC
The boutique investment banker said named James Harasimowicz and Joseph Gulash as managing directors in the depository investment banking group.
LIGHTSQUARED INC
Billionaire hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's LightSquared Inc on Tuesday named telecommunications veteran Marc Montagner as chief financial officer, replacing Michael Montemarano.
ALPARI (UK) LTD
The online foreign exchange trading services company named David Hodge as chief marketing officer. David joins the company from IG Group, where he was group marketing director.
