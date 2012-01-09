MOVES-Lazard, Morgan Stanley, Citibank Japan

Jan 9 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LAZARD LTD
The investment bank named Noah Bulkin as managing director,
financial advisory. Bulkin joins Lazard from Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch.
MORGAN STANLEY
The Wall Street bank will promote Eric Grossman to the
position of chief legal officer when the current legal chief,
Frank Barron, retires at mid-year, according to an internal memo
viewed by Reuters.
CITIBANK JAPAN LTD
The Japanese unit of Citigroup Inc will promote vice
chairman Masatsugu Nagato to chairman on Tuesday, Japanese
business daily The Nikkei said.
LIQUIDNET INC
A U.S. venue where institutions anonymously trade public
stocks, named John Kelly as chief operating officer and member
of the leadership team effective immediately.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT
The investment banking arm of Societe Generale has
appointed Degenhard Schroeren as head of the leveraged finance
group for Germany, Austria and Central & Eastern Europe,
effective 19 December 2011.
MKP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Hedge fund firm named Anthony Simpson as managing director
to focus on European marketing.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The financial services company named Cynthia Steer as head
of manager research & investment solutions, succeeding Phil
Maisano, who retired earlier this year.