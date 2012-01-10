MOVES-Nomura, RBC Capital Markets, HSBC

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
Jan 10 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
The Japanese investment bank said Jesse Bhattal would retire as head of its wholesale division and from his post as deputy president.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada named Marc Fleischman as head of hedge fund relationship management within the firm's global trading client management group.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The European bank named Stephen Bottomley as senior executive vice president and head of commercial banking for North America.
TOSCAFUND
High-profile banker Mehmet Dalman has left the hedge fund firm to focus on his other roles, including a directorship at ENRC, the Kazakh miner involved in a messy corporate governance fight last year.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
The Dallas-based investment management firm named Brian Rice as managing director.
