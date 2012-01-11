MOVES-ING Investment, Fidelity

Jan 11 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Christian Paris as the acting managing director of its French unit. Paris was previously with HSBC Global Asset Management.

FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT

The company appointed Jackson Lee as chief representative of the Beijing Representative Office, responsible for coordinating the company's overall China strategy. Lee had joined Fidelity in March 2010 as director, business strategy and planning.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The world's largest custody bank named Andy Paterson as the president for its wealth management business in the Central Region, including Western Pennsylvania and Ohio.