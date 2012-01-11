MOVES-ING Investment, Fidelity

Jan 11 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Christian Paris as the acting
managing director of its French unit. Paris was previously with
HSBC Global Asset Management.
FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT
The company appointed Jackson Lee as chief representative of
the Beijing Representative Office, responsible for coordinating
the company's overall China strategy. Lee had joined Fidelity in
March 2010 as director, business strategy and planning.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's largest custody bank named Andy Paterson as the
president for its wealth management business in the Central
Region, including Western Pennsylvania and Ohio.