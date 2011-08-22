MOVES-Singapore Exchange, Threadneedle, Russell Investments

(Adds Pulse Capital Partners)
ADVISOR GROUP
FSC Securities Corp appointed Jerry Murphy as the president
and chief executive of the firm. He was formerly the executive
vice-president of Advisor Group.
SOCIETE GENERAL
The financial services group announced the appointment of
Warren Ackerman as the managing director, head of consumer
equity research. The bank also said Andrew Holland, Chas Manso
de Zuniga and Jamie Norman joined the consumer equity research
team.
DELOITTE LLP
Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP said it appointed
Michael Hostettler as a director with the firm.
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
Singapore Exchange is appointing Arulraj Devadoss as
executive vice-president and head of human resources, replacing
Chang Kuan Aun. Previously, Devadoss was with Standard Chartered
Bank as the global human resources head for client
relationship business of the bank.
THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm appointed Ben Hwa as sales
director and Miranda Huang as sales manager to its business
development team in Asia.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The investment management company announced the appointment
of Jim Leggate as managing director of its middle east region.
Leggate held the position of executive director and head of EMEA
asset owners & investment consulting at MSCI Inc .
FISCHER FRANCIS TREES & WATTS
The global fixed income partner of BNP Paribas Investment
Partners announced the promotion of Kenneth O'Donnell to head of
Short Duration. He will be responsible for performance, growth
and development of short duration strategies firm wide.
PULSE CAPITAL PARTNERS
The asset management firm named Luke Imperatore as managing
director with a focus on marketing. He joins from IMC Asset
Management, where he was managing director.
