MOVES- Barclays Capital, Edmond de Rothschild, Capco

NEWEDGE METALS GROUP
The brokerage appointed Fernando Santos as manager of its
Precious Metals segment in London. Santos, who will report to
Mike Frawley, Global Head of Metals, joins Newedge from UBS.
RBS
The bank appointed Ed Mount as head of FX technology-based
trading in its global banking & markets division in London.
Previously, Mount was at Elysium Technology as the chief
executive since 2007.
BARCLAYS CAPITAL
The investment banking division of Barclays Bank
appointed Olivier Desbarres as director and head of FX strategy,
Asia-Pacific ex-Japan. Desbarres joins from Credit Suisse
where he worked in a variety of roles across economic
and strategy functions in research.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Weiwei Li in the emerging markets team
as senior portfolio manager for China. Previously, she had been
working at Altima Partners LLP in London as an Asia specialist
for the global hedge fund since 2007.
CAPCO
The consultancy firm said it appointed Rob Deakin as a
partner within its UK capital markets leadership team. Earlier,
Deakin has worked with Accenture Public Ltd Company .
