MOVES- Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Neuberger Berman

Aug 24 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

CITIGROUP INC

The financial services provider said it appointed Christy York as Managing Director and Head of Capital Introduction for Europe, Middle East and Africa. York joins Citi from TRG Management, where he was in charge of capital raising efforts.

OTKRITIE CAPITAL

The investment banking arm of Otkritie Financial Corp said it appointed Mikhail Terentyev as a consumer sector analyst. Terentyev was formerly analyst at Nomura Bank since 2008.

CREDIT SUISSE

The financial service provider announced 11 appointments across its equities, fixed income and investment banking departments. Graham Lappin joins as director in equity sales while Anubhav Kanodia has been appointed as vice president in equity sales. Anantha Narayan and Jatin Chawla also joined Credit Suisse's equity research team.

Neil Bharadwaj joins as the chief operating officer for the Mumbai bank branch. Other appointments in the fixed income department are Kiran Chakravarthy, Divik Maheshwari, Devashish Roy and Ujjwal Kumar.

Ankur Choudhary joins as a director in Credit Suisse's global markets solutions group. Choudhary was formerly executive director for Credit and Rates Markets at JP Morgan .

NEUBERGER BERMAN

The asset management firm appointed Joseph Mukungu as senior vice president, head of client services for Europe and Middle East. Mukungu joins the firm from JO Hambro Capital Management, where he was head of client services and relationship management.

(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)