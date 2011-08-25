MOVES-BNY Mellon, Collins Stewart, Troika Dialog

(Adds BNY Mellon)

Aug 24 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON

The wealth management firm said Joshua Miller will join its wealth management business. Miller will be based out of Boston.

COLLINS STEWART HAWKPOINT PLC

The financial advisory group appointed Christian de Juniac as a non-executive director. Previously, he was a senior partner and managing director at the Boston Consulting Group and led its worldwide asset management and private banking practice.

TROIKA DIALOG

The private investment banking firm appointed Anton Malkov as a director in its investment banking department. Prior to joining Troika Dialog, Malkov worked as chief executive of J.P. Morgan's investment banking department in Moscow. (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)