MOVES-IFG Group

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (CIBC)
The bank said it hired five new people at its New York unit.
Peter O'Grady joins as director, financial solutions group
(FSG). He was formerly with Jefferies & Co.
While Charles Trunz joins as director, FSG, Blair Bajraktari
joins as managing director. Both were previously with Scotia
Capital . The bank also hired Rob Mustard from Scotia
Capital.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada hired a team of
advisers from Merrill Lynch for its new Palm Desert, California
office. The team, called the IAW Group, comprises Bob Iglehart,
Gabriel Aguirre, Ryan Wilson and Courtney Hershberger.
IFG GROUP PLC
The Irish financial services company announced the co-option
of Evelyn Bourke to its board as a non-executive director. She
was recently appointed as the chief commercial officer of
Friends Life Group.
