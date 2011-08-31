MOVES-RBS, Jefferies, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan

(Adds Northwestern Mutual)

Aug 31 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JEFFERIES GROUP INC

The brokerage appointed Christopher Burns as the managing director in the firm's leveraged finance investment banking group. Burns joins from Goldman Sachs . He will be based in New York.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC

The bank appointed James Person as head of FX spot trading. Prior to this, James worked with Nomura and Lehman Brothers in the same capacity. James will be based in London.

JP MORGAN

The company appointed Alex Keil as the head of FX and commodities team for its private bank in Europe and EMEA. Alex, who will be based in London, earlier worked with Barclays Wealth for 10 years.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank appointed Jeremy Bolligton as the new regional head of origination and client coverage for the Americas. Jeremy will be based in New York.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL

The company appointed Amy Stauss as new chief development officer. In her new role, Stauss will lead the recruiting and development teams.

BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC

The investment management firm appointed Kai Liu as an investment team member. Prior to this, Kai served as the director for quantitative research at Chicago Equity Partners LLC.

BARCLAYS CORPORATE

The corporate arm of Barclays Bank appointed Chris Harrison as the head of UK MNC trade finance origination. Chris joins from Lloyds TSB where he was the director of trade finance sales.

ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS

The European equity boutique appointed Edward James as the chief operating officer. Prior to this, James worked as the head of operations at Octupus Investments.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK

The private banking arm of HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Katharine Brace as the associate director on the media and entertainment (M&E) team, with effect from Aug. 24. She joins from Barclays Wealth, where she was a vice-president in the sports and M&E team.

ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SINGAPORE PVT LTD

The wholly owned affiliate of Boston-based Acadian Asset Management LLC appointed Ho Yew Weng as director of institutional sales for Asia, excluding Japan. Prior to this, Ho worked as managing director at Vanguard Investments Singapore. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma and Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore)