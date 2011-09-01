MOVES-Old Mutual Asset, Niche, BlackRock, RBC Wealth

(Adds AXA Investment Managers and corrects company name in item 4 to RBC Wealth Management)

Sept 1 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

BLACKROCK UK FUND

The fund management business of the world's largest fund manager BlackRock Inc appointed Nick Little as co-manager. Nick will join incumbent Mark Lyttleton.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management company of the AXA Group appointed Katrin Bostrom as h ead of Nordic s ales. Bostrom will be based in the Stockholm office and will assume charge with immediate effect.

OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGERS

The asset management company appointed Simon Smith as head of wholesale business. Smith joins from Standard Life Investments .

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The offshoot of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Samir Dewan as the chief operating officer and head of business development. Dewan will be based in Singapore and joins the company from ABN AMRO , where he was the regional chief financial officer.

NICHE

The investment company with interests in oil and gas exploration and development activities in onshore Turkey appointed Chris Weafer as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Weafer is currently chief strategist at Russia's UralSib Financial Corp .

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The investment management business of State Street Corp appointed Ben Clissod as senior liability-driven investment portfolio manager. Clissod will be based in London and joins the company from P-Solve Assset Solutions.

BROOKS MACDONALD FUNDS

The fund management business of Brooks Macdonald group appointed Mark Watson as the business development manager. Mark joins from Zurich Assurance Co and will be based in London.

ACTIS

The private equity investor appointed Vincent Low as director in the firm's value creation group with immediate effect. Low will be based in Singapore and prior to this, he worked with Momentive Performance Materials as a general manager. (Compiled by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore)