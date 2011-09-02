MOVES-Capstan Capital, BNY Mellon, CLS Group, Insynergy, Barclays Capital

(Adds Capstan Capital)
CAPSTAN CAPITAL PARTNERS
The independent financial services firm appointed John
Kornblum, an ex-diplomat and businessman, as a senior advisor
with immediate effect. Kornblum, the former US Ambassador to
Germany was the chairman at Lazard LLP, Germany till 2009 and
has served on the board of several leading companies.
BARCLAYS CAPITAL
Barclays Capital has poached Andrew Richards from Morgan
Stanley in Europe, to head the British investment bank's
private equity coverage in Asia Pacific, two sources told
Reuters. Richards will be the managing director at the
investment banking arm of British lender Barclays
BNY MELLON
The financial services company appointed Sally Rubin as the
director of its Charitable Gift Services investments. Prior to
this, Rubin was a vice-president and equity partner with
Frontier Capital Management.
TROIKA DIALOG
The investment company which operates in the Commonwealth of
Independent States, appointed Chris Weafer as chief strategist.
Weafer was formerly the chief strategist at Russia's UralSib
Bank .
CLS GROUP HOLDINGS AG
The foreign exchange company appointed Gabor Butor as the
head of European regulatory affairs. He will join the executive
management team and report to Chief Executive Alan Bozian.
NEWEDGE
The multi-asset brokerage and clearing house appointed Eisso
VanderMeulen to its prime brokerage origination and structuring
team. VanderMeulen will be based in New York and joins Newedge
from RJ O'Brien.
KREAB GAVIN ANDERSON
The financial specialist appointed Jonathan Kushner as
partner in the firm's Tokyo office. Recently, he headed
communications and corporate affairs at Japan and Korea
operations of AIG's general insurer, Chartis.
INSYNERGY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The fund management firm named Brett Williams as a
non-executive director. Williams was until recently the CEO of
Cofunds.
