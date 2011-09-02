MOVES-Capstan Capital, BNY Mellon, CLS Group, Insynergy, Barclays Capital

(Adds Capstan Capital)

Sept 2 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CAPSTAN CAPITAL PARTNERS

The independent financial services firm appointed John Kornblum, an ex-diplomat and businessman, as a senior advisor with immediate effect. Kornblum, the former US Ambassador to Germany was the chairman at Lazard LLP, Germany till 2009 and has served on the board of several leading companies.

BARCLAYS CAPITAL

Barclays Capital has poached Andrew Richards from Morgan Stanley in Europe, to head the British investment bank's private equity coverage in Asia Pacific, two sources told Reuters. Richards will be the managing director at the investment banking arm of British lender Barclays

BNY MELLON

The financial services company appointed Sally Rubin as the director of its Charitable Gift Services investments. Prior to this, Rubin was a vice-president and equity partner with Frontier Capital Management.

TROIKA DIALOG

The investment company which operates in the Commonwealth of Independent States, appointed Chris Weafer as chief strategist. Weafer was formerly the chief strategist at Russia's UralSib Bank .

CLS GROUP HOLDINGS AG

The foreign exchange company appointed Gabor Butor as the head of European regulatory affairs. He will join the executive management team and report to Chief Executive Alan Bozian.

NEWEDGE

The multi-asset brokerage and clearing house appointed Eisso VanderMeulen to its prime brokerage origination and structuring team. VanderMeulen will be based in New York and joins Newedge from RJ O'Brien.

KREAB GAVIN ANDERSON

The financial specialist appointed Jonathan Kushner as partner in the firm's Tokyo office. Recently, he headed communications and corporate affairs at Japan and Korea operations of AIG's general insurer, Chartis.

INSYNERGY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The fund management firm named Brett Williams as a non-executive director. Williams was until recently the CEO of Cofunds. (Compiled by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore)