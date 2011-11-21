CORRECTED-(Nov 15)-MOVES-UBS, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley

(Corrects Nov 15 item to fix investment fund's name in the last snippet, after the company clarified that Tom Ridge joined FS Investment Corp, not Franklin Square Investment Corp)

Nov 15 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank made stand-in Sergio Ermotti permanent chief executive and brought forward the start date of chairman designate Axel Weber, in a move to reassure investors following the lender's $2 billion trading scandal.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank's global transaction services division on Monday named Sanjeev Jain as its Indonesian head. Jain was previously the division's regional head of public sector, Asia Pacific.

MORGAN STANLEY

The U.S. investment bank has appointed its veteran mergers and acquisitions banker Kamal Jabre as chairman and chief executive of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) business.

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and Zenith National Insurance Corp said Stanley Zax has decided to retire as the President and CEO of Zenith, Fairfax's wholly-owned subsidiary, effective Jan. 1, 2012.

PICTET & CIE

The Swiss private bank named Sharon Chou as the head of Hong Kong-based Pictet Wealth Management North Asia, with effect from Jan. 1, 2012. Sharon joins Pictet from BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

ABERDEEN

Aberdeen Asset Management Asia named David Smith as the head of corporate governance in its Asian investment team. David joins from Institutional Shareholder Services.

VANGUARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The wholly owned unit of Vanguard Group Inc named Joy Yang as the head of its equity team and Nick Pierce as the head of fixed income operations.

FS INVESTMENT CORP

The investment fund appointed Tom Ridge as a new member of its Board of Directors.

(Compiled by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)