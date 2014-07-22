MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Saxo Bank, MN Investment

(Adds Marinus Capital Advisors, BATS Global Markets, Alvarez & Marsal)

July 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

CITIGROUP INC

The company has hired Credit Suisse banker Nicolas Desombre to lead its investment bank in France, the latest in a series of senior hires in Europe to help strengthen its operations in the region.

BATS GLOBAL MARKETS

The exchange operator said on Tuesday its president, William O'Brien, has left the company, less than six months after BATS merged with rival Direct Edge, where O'Brien had been chief executive. BATS CEO Joe Ratterman has reassumed the role of president, the company said, without giving any reasons for the changes.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The UK-based professional services firm appointed Bruce Stevenson as managing director to its financial industry advisory services group.

Prior to joining A&M, Stevenson worked as senior vice president of HSBC North America Holdings, where he developed their internal capital adequacy assessment program among other activities.

MARINUS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC

The asset manager appointed Anthony DiNota to the new position of head of business development.

Prior to joining Marinus, DiNota worked as a senior member of the capital introduction team of Citigroup Inc's brokerage business in New York.

BULGARIA'S CENTRAL BANK

The bank's Governor Ivan Iskrov told parliament on Tuesday he was ready to step down if it can agree on a successor first.

In a letter, first reported by Reuters and then subsequently published with a statement on the central bank's website, Iskrov said he would not let the bank be used as a political "toy" ahead of a general election due to be held in October.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has hired three new regional vice presidents to join its U.S. distribution team focused on exchange-traded products.

SAXO BANK

The Danish bank said it appointed Alessandro Bressan as global head of equity products.

MN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based fiduciary manager said it appointed Michael Wray as senior investment strategist and Paul Doyle as business development analyst. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)