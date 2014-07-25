MOVES- RBS, Citigroup, Itau BBA, AKG Actuaries

(Adds Credit Suisse, Co-operative Bank)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Jon Weiss, a former executive of the bank, will join hedge
fund Candlewood Investment Group LP, Bloomberg reported, citing
a person familiar with the matter.
CREDIT SUISSE
The prime brokerage unit of Credit Suisse will move one of
its senior executives, Paul Caseiras, from New York to London,
two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The Swiss bank will relocate Caseiras in September to be
part of the unit which provides services such as clearing trades
and lending money to hedge funds.
CO-OPERATIVE BANK
The UK-based bank said it appointed Derek Weir as an
independent non-executive director.
Over his 25 years of experience in the financial services
industry, Weir has held a range of senior positions, including
ones at Barclays Bank Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland
Plc, the bank said.
Co-operative Bank said Weir was the first director to be
nominated by shareholders under the November 2013 relationship
agreement.
ITAU BBA
Corporate debt analyst Eduardo Vieira left the investment
bank on Thursday after a two-and-a-half-year stint, a source
with knowledge of the situation said, in a blow to the Brazilian
company's effort to boost fixed-income research coverage.
CITIGROUP INC
The financial services company has named James Boyle global
head of equity derivatives, according to an internal memo,
replacing Simon Yates, who left for New York hedge fund Two
Sigma Investments LLC in early July.
AKG ACTUARIES & CONSULTANTS
The provider of information, ratings and consultancy to the
financial services industry appointed Matt Ward its head of
communications.
