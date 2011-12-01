Metals analyst David Thurtell leaves Citi

LONDON Dec 1 Metals analyst David Thurtell has left Citigroup Inc offices in Singapore amid a swathe of global job cuts by the investment bank, a source told Reuters.

Thurtell joined Citi's London office in late 2008, before relocating to its Singapore branch in March.

Citigroup may cut "slightly more" than 3,000 jobs, becoming the latest U.S. bank to eliminate positions, a source told Reuters earlier this month.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.